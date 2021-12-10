Wreaths Across America set for Dec. 18 at Fairview Cemetery

The public is invited to join Chipeta Chaprter of Daughters of the American Revolution and American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64 at 10 a.m. Dec. 18 at Fairview Cemetery for the first-ever placement of Wreaths Across America on a section of veterans’ graves.
Seven hundred veterans graves have been identified at Fairview, Poncha Springs and Howard Cemeteries, and 530 wreaths were sponsored this first year. While a wreath cannot be placed on every grave this year, those veterans who were not covered this year will be the first to get a wreath next year.
Fairview Cemetery joins more than 2,700 locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day, which is coordinated with the annual Arlington Cemetery ceremonies at noon Eastern Time, where thousands of wreaths will be laid again this year.
Local businesses and individuals raised funds to sponsor wreaths on the headstones of fallen service members laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery and at two other sites at Poncha Springs and Howard Cemeteries.
Everyone is invited to attend and assist in laying wreaths on as many graves as the DAR and Legion have been able to do this year. Salida Mayor Dan Shore and former Mayor P.T. Woods will say a few words in support of this community project.
Ceremonies will begin with a military flag honor guard composed of Salida’s three local veterans’ organizations, singing of the national anthem and playing of taps.
“The DAR and Legion thank the many businesses and more than 43 individual sponsorships that our community showed in supporting this patriotic cause,” said Barbara Smith of the DAR.
Among the contributors are Angel of Shavano Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3820, Cellar Wine and Spirits, Patio Pancake Place, Poncha Lumber, Tenderfoot Health, High Country Bank and Murdoch’s.
Those who would like to sponsor wreaths next year can do so any time during the year. If there is a special loved veteran laid to rest, a contributor can request that a wreath be placed on their gravesite.
For information or to sponsor a wreath, contact Karen Lasher at 719-539-0777 or Hyperone01@hotmail.com or Barb Smith, 719-207-3069 or Barbsmith8380@gmail.com.
