An early evening thunderstorm Thursday dumped more than an inch of rain on downtown Salida and caused mud and water to wash across county roads south of the city.
While the storm dropped 1.11 inches of rain downtown, 1.71 inches was reported by residents at homes along CRs 110 and 111.
Friday evening Chaffee County Communications Center issued an Everclear emergency notification call warning residents along County Roads 107, 108, 110 and 111 and other nearby roads of flooding.
County road crews were called out at about 9 p.m. and worked until about 2 a.m. Friday to clear rocks, logs, stumps and other debris to make roads passable.
Crews were out early Friday morning to start the cleanup and repair process.
While muddy water came within a few feet of front doors in some instances, no damage to homes from flooding was reported.
The storm did, however, cause damage to landscaping at a number of properties.
It also caused damage to county roads from washouts.
In some instances, irrigation ditches filled with mud and will have to be cleared.
Off CR 111, at the height of the storm, flood water filled a 5-foot-deep drainage ditch to overflowing, causing damage to county and privately owned culverts.
While the storm caused flooding at lower elevations south of the city, it reportedly did not cause debris and ash to flow off the Decker Fire burn scar south of Salida.
It was the second storm in less than two months to drop more than an inch of rain on Salida.
A May 22 evening and night thunderstorm deposited 1.32 inches of rain on the city and nearby areas.
