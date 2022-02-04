The storm that rolled through Chaffee County this week brought below-zero temperatures, closed schools and dumped several inches of snow, as the area saw its first real winter storm of 2022.
With the storm approaching from the east, Salida saw 5-8 inches of snow, while Poncha Springs and Buena Vista received about 4-6 inches.
Temperatures plunged to minus 15 Wednesday night in Salida, while Buena Vista hit a low of minus 28. Both areas had wind chill factors that dropped the perceived temperate much lower.
The weekend will bring a warming trend, as the National Weather Service predicts a high of 44 on Saturday, 37 on Sunday and 47 on Monday, with lows of 11 Saturday and Sunday and 19 for Monday. Sunny or mostly sunny days are forecast through Thursday.
The storm prompted the City of Salida to issue a press release asking car owners to use off-street parking during snowstorms so streets can be plowed to prevent ice build-up.
Property owners are also required to remove snow and ice from sidewalks in front of their homes or businesses and to place it in yards or driveways and not in the street, the city stated.
The snow caused Salida School District R-32-J to close schools Wednesday and canceled basketball games against Ellicott scheduled for Wednesday night. The games have been rescheduled to Monday with both teams playing on the road: boys’ varsity starting at 5 p.m. and girls’ varsity at 7 p.m.
