The Shipping Depot @ Salida recently joined Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and celebrated the occasion with a ribbon-cutting at its new Salida storefront, 224 W. U.S 50.
The shipping and business service center, owned by Marlon Phillips, offers packaging, shipping and freighting services and accept package drop-offs for major carriers such as FedEx, UPS and U.S. Postal Service.
Phillips has experience packaging and shipping artwork and odd-shaped items.
The business also owns a cargo van and large trailer to accommodate freight of almost any size and can provide custom on-site crating when needed.
Because the company transports items to the Denver area weekly, it is able to offer freighting through multiple carriers with rates lower than previously offered in the area, a press release stated.
The Shipping Depot can also transport valuable artwork to carriers that will ship one-of-a-kind items even when companies like FedEx won’t handle them.
A wide range of business services is offered, including mailbox rental, faxing, printing, document shredding, laminating, notary services and more.
The store carries a variety of office supplies, packaging materials and gifts. It tries to support and carry as many items from local vendors as possible.
The Shipping Depot has two additional stores in Evergreen and Lakewood, and Phillips said they are very excited to open the Salida location.
For more information visit the store or salidashippingdepot.com or call 719-207-4462.
