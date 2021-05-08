Salida boys’ track and field team finished 10th and the girls’ team finished 19th out of 26 teams Saturday at the Colorado State University – Pueblo Early Bird Invitational.
“Overall it was good to be back on the track after almost two years,” coach Randy Kapushion. “It was a good first meet. We saw some strong performances today.”
Kapushion said the only real downside was the wind. Several of the team’s tents, including Salida, were blown over on Saturday.
Junior Macy Mazzeo finished seventh in the girls’ 200 meter dash.
Sophomore Quinn Smith finished third in the 400 meter dash and fifth in the 800 meter.
The girls’ 800 meter sprint medley relay team took eighth.
Junior Aaron Morgan took seventh in the boys’ 200 meter dash.
Juniors Kuper Banghart and Hollister Beddingfield took fifth and eighth place, respectively, in the 800 meter.
Junior Elijah Wilcox finished third in the 3200 meter run.
The boys’ 4x200 meter relay took fifth and the 4x800 meter relay team took second.
Get the full results and the rest of the story in Tuesday’s Mountain Mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.