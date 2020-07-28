The Chaffee County Department of Human Services is collecting school supplies for local students.
Purchases can be dropped off in the donation box at Walmart or by appointment at the DHS offices in Salida.
In Buena Vista, DHS is partnering with The Arkansas Valley Christian Mission, supplies can be dropped off from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at Cottonwood Avenue and the Buena Vista Library 131 Linderman Ave.
Monetary donations are also being accepted to purchase needed school supplies.
Checks can be made out to Chaffee County Department of Human Services with “school supplies” written on the memo line and mailed or dropped off at 448 E. First St. #166 Salida CO 81201 or 114 E. Linderman Avenue/mailing: P.O. Box 5080, Buena Vista 81211.
Families who need assistance with school supplies for their students must call DHS by Aug. 6 to sign up. Please call Salida at 719-530-2500 ext. 0 or Buena Vista at 719-395.0344 ext. 1000.
Due to the COVID–19 social distancing requirements this year, backpacks will be pre-packed with supplies per grade level by DHS employees.
The Salida pick up will be a “drive-through” at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds on CR 120 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 11.
The Chaffee County DHS –The Buena Vista “drive through” will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 21 at the DHS office located at 114 E. Linderman Ave.
Special arrangements can be made for families who are unable to pick up supplies during the scheduled period. Please call either office to set up an appointment.
Masks are required at pick up sites.
Donations are being accepted through Aug. 6 and must be newly purchased school supplies. No used items will be distributed.
The 2019 drive provided materials for about 150 students, kindergarten through high school, in Chaffee County.
