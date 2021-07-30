The Noteables women’s chorus and You’ve Got Male men’s chorus are recruiting singers for the fall/winter season. Concert dates are Dec. 10-12.
All participants must be fully vaccinated, a press release stated.
The holiday program under the direction of Linda Taylor will include familiar carols, humorous selections and winter ballads. Flute, electric bass and drums will accompany the singers.
Rehearsals for The Noteables begin Sept. 9, 5:30-7:30 p.m. You’ve Got Male starts Sept. 14, 6-8 p.m. Both groups practice at Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Fourth and E streets.
No auditions are required.
To sign up, call Taylor at 719-539-2428. After Aug. 11, call Tom at 512-680-2747 for You’ve Got Male or Mary at 321-626-0745 for The Noteables. Visit www.salidasings.org for more information.
