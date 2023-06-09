The Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments will host a free Homebuyer’s Workshop at noon June 15 at Colorado Mountain College, 349 E. Ninth St., Room 104.
The workshop takes participants through the home-buying process from loan application to loan closing and life as a homeowner, according to a press release.
Lenders such as CHFA, Rural Development and others require borrowers to participate in this type of training.
While the workshop is free, reservations are required and space is limited.
For more information, contact Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments, 3224-A Independence Road, Cañon City, CO 81212 or call 719-269-7687.
