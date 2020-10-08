Salida Boys & Girls Club was closed Tuesday and remained closed Wednesday on the heels of the precautions taken by Salida School District due to two COVID-19 cases identified in the school system.
Executive director Brian Beaulieu said the club chose to over react rather than under react to the current conditions and is following Chaffee County Public Health recommendations to close the facility temporarily.
Beaulieu said the club would remain closed for the rest of this week, but hopes to reopen next week.
He said the club is taking its cues from the school district and CCPH.
