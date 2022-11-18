Kampgrounds of America Inc. announced that the Salida/Mount Shavano KOA Journey Campground has earned the 2022 KOA President’s Award.
The award was presented Tuesday at KOA’s annual international convention in Orlando, Florida.
The award is presented to those campgrounds meeting exceptional quality standards and who receive high customer service scores from their camping guests, a press release stated.
KOA surveys thousands of campers each year about their KOA camping experience.
The company is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2022. Information about the Salida KOA campground and more than 500 other KOAs can be found at www.KOA.com.
