The Salida Youth Choir will present a concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 at Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St.
The choir, composed of students from second through eighth grades under the direction of Mary Sandell, will sing a collection of folk songs along with a few holiday numbers, a press release stated.
Titles include “This Old Man,” “Pamoja,” “The Goat,” “Hava Nashira,” “If I Were a Reindeer,” “Glow” and “I Feel Like Fa, La, La, La.”
The concert is free and open to the community. A free-will donation will be collected to help provide scholarships for future Salida Youth Choir members.
