The Salida community blood drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 13 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
To schedule an appointment, contact Vitalant Appointment Center at 877-258-4825 or online at www.vitalant.org.
Walk-ins are welcome but will be worked in around scheduled appointments.
