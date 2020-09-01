Aaron and Amy Dobson of Salida are the parents of a son, Calvin Lee Dobson.
He was born at 10:15 a.m. August 24, 2020, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 20½ inches long.
He has a brother, Rhett, 3½.
His grandparents are Art and Jodee Gentile, and Ron and Judy Dobson all of Salida.
Great-grandparents are Elaine Atwood of Cañon City, and Evelyn Dobson of Grand Junction.
