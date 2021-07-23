Beginning Aug. 1, the Chaffee County Landfill will increase prices on some “per ton” items.
Increases will occur on loose trash; construction materials, shingles and stumps; brush and yard waste; concrete; and yard waste by the ton.
The price will increase to $44 per ton for each category for in-county patrons.
Out-of-county price will be $45 per covered load or $175 per ton.
Concrete and yard waste by the ton will not be accepted from out-of-county customers.
For more information call the landfill at 719-539-3738.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.