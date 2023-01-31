Mary Gertrude Drake, 78, of Moffat died Jan. 24, 2023.
She was born Oct. 2, 1944, to Mary and Ambrose Antoine.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Oakie and George; and son Albert J. Mersman.
Survivors include her husband, Ed; sisters, Ione, Mavis and Eileen; children Gary, Chris, Dione and Jason; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and her dogs Cinnamon and Boo Boo.
Her services will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 4, 2023, at Villa Grove Fellowship Church, 34040 U.S. 285, Villa Grove.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
