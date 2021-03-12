Shavano Academic Booster Club announced its March students of the month for Salida School District R-32-J.
Teachers select monthly winners based on excellence in academic achievement, extracurricular activities, special efforts and/or citizenship.
Kaia Jacobs-Liddell
Longfellow Elementary School second-grader
Parent: Baylee Jacobs
Nominating teacher: Lorita Groover
Comments: Kaia is an enthusiastic student who shows by her attitude and behavior that she loves to learn.
Everyday she does her best for herself and other students. She willingly supports others in meaningful ways which shows that she has a big heart.
Kaia has a strong work ethic and is always ready to learn. She has grown in leaps and bounds this second grade year.
Sebastian Buchan
Longfellow Elementary School third-grader
Parents: Jared and Kylie Buchan
Nominating teacher: Herman Lapp
Comments: Sebastian is a model student. He works hard at every task. He is always respectful, thoughtful and kind. He possesses a heathy curiosity and a thirst for knowledge.
Ruben Torres
Salida Middle School fifth-grader
Parents: Videl and Maranda Torres
Nominating teacher: Amberlyn Lake
Comments: Ruben is kind and caring. He works hard and always does his best.
When given challenging questions or assignments, Ruben always gives his best effort and shows persistence toward understanding.
He is always willing to help students around him, and is a joy to have in class.
Chase Jackson
Salida Middle School sixth-grader
Parents: Heith and Mandy Jackson
Nominating teachers: Sixth grade core team: Michael Lamond, Mary Gagliardi, Stephen Crane and Jean Dyer
Comments: Chase is friendly, kind, and welcoming to staff and students. He is academically inquisitive and is always striving to do his best.
Kathy Castro Guzman
Salida Middle School eighth-grader
Parents: Ivonne Guzman and Josh McBride
Nominating teacher: Katie Oglesby
Comments: Kathy has shown exceptional effort and care in eighth grade band this year. She consistently comes to class prepared and with a positive attitude.
Kathy not only works hard at her own instrument, excelling on the flute this year, but she also takes the time to help out her peers.
Because of her strong work ethic and initiative to help her classmates, Kathy is very deserving of recognition.
Chris Graf
Salida High School freshman
Parents: Jeffery and Michelle Graf
Nominating teacher: Brendan Cassidy
Comments: Chris is always kind to others. Chris is always open to conversation about anything. He is curious and inquisitive.
Talmage Trujillo
Horizons Exploratory Academy
Parents: Talmage and Sarai Trujillo
Nominating teacher: Cara Rosingana
Comments: Talmage really takes advantage of what HEA has to offer, making his high school education personalized.
He also takes advantage of the extra opportunities and field trips that the school offers.
Talmage has several independent projects that he is working on as a work study. By taking part in the leadership team, he is also challenging himself to become a leader and make the school a better place.
Norah Blackburn
Salida High School senior
Parents: David and Janel Blackburn
Nominating teacher: Jodi Lynn DeMoss
Comments: Norah Blackburn epitomizes the type of citizen, scholar, and peer the staff at Salida High School seeks to create.
She challenged herself by living and studying abroad, exudes kindness and encouragement, and seeks academic rigor by taking advanced classes. Norah is also active in many activities and sports where she excels.
