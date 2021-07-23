Gov. Jared Polis provided an update on the pandemic and Colorado’s efforts to get more Coloradans vaccinated, Wednesday.
“The vast majority of Coloradans are doing their part by getting vaccinated and we’re bringing vaccines to communities, workplaces and truly meeting Coloradans where they are at,” Polis said. “It is our shared hope that these new incentives will increase vaccinations and make our college campuses safer. We are leaving no stone unturned, exploring partnerships, providing accurate information and educating Coloradans about safe, free, easy vaccine options.”
To date, more than 71 percent of adults in Colorado have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is the most powerful and effective way to protect against contracting COVID and avoiding hospitalization or death from the virus, including the highly transmissible Delta variant, the governor’s office wrote in an email.
“Colorado is committed to vaccinating as many Coloradans as possible,” Tara Trujillo, COVID-19 vaccine campaign manager, said. “The state is working around the clock to educate Coloradans about the vaccine and answer any and all questions and concerns people may have about getting vaccinated. From making calls and sending text messages, airing television, radio, digital and print ads, to actively combating misinformation about the vaccine, Colorado is focused on providing as much information as possible to encourage more people to get vaccinated.”
Colorado’s vaccine campaign so far has made more than 2.3 million outbound calls, resulting in conversations about the vaccine with over 39,000 Coloradans.
More than 918,000 text messages in both English and Spanish have been sent to provide additional information about the vaccine.
The campaign has helped stand up hundreds of vaccine clinics throughout the state, including through mobile buses, via employers, and at local community centers.
Polis also announced the start of two new vaccine incentive programs. The new Comeback Cash Giftcard Giveaway will offer $100 Walmart gift cards (while supplies last) to Coloradans who receive either their first or second COVID-19 vaccine dose at a participating state-operated vaccine site.
Joe Garcia, chancellor, Colorado Community College System, and Brittany Morris Saunders, a representative for Amazon, discussed a new scholarship giveaway the state’s community college system and the company are launching to encourage more students to get vaccinated.
Information about the Amazon Shot at a Scholarship Giveaway can be found at www.cccs.edu/shot-at-a-scholarship.
For more information on where to get the vaccine, visit www.covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine.
Additional information about the new vaccine incentive programs, including a list of the participating vaccine clinics for the Walmart gift cards, can be found at www.cocomebackcash.com.
