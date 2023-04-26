Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation is accepting applications for the Charles J. Forster scholarships until June 12.
Two $2,500 scholarships are available for current college students planning to pursue a career in healthcare, according to a press release.
Any college student who lives or has lived within the Salida Hospital District – which encompasses all of Chaffee, western Fremont and northern Saguache counties – is eligible to apply.
Applicants must currently be attending college and continuing studies in the fall, have a minimum college grade point average of 3.2 and have earned a minimum of 24 college-credit hours to date.
Applicants who are related to HRRMC Foundation board members are ineligible to apply.
To download scholarship guidelines and the one-page application, go to https://www.hrrmc.com/hrrmc-foundation/foundation-scholarships/.
Applications should be emailed to Foundation Director Lezlie Burkley at lezlie.burkley@hrrmc.net or mailed to HRRMC Foundation Scholarship Selection Committee, P.O. Box 429, Salida, CO 81201.
The HRRMC Foundation Scholarship was renamed in honor of Charles J. Forster, an HRRMC board member from 1996 to 2016 and HRRMC Foundation board member from 1998 to 2014. As chairman of the foundation board, Forster coordinated multiple campaigns to raise money for HRRMC facilities.
For more information, or to request an application, call the HRRMC Foundation at 719-530-2218.
