Realtors of Central Colorado is seeking donations to assisting the Chaffee County Department of Human Services with its annual school supply drive.
Both supplies and monetary contributions are needed, according to a press release. Donations may be taken to several drop-off locations, including The Mountain Mail, Salida Re/Max and Pinon Real Estate Group.
Cash and checks also can be mailed directly to Chaffee County Department of Human Services at 448 E. First St., Suite 166, Salida, CO 81201.
Contact Ryan Drengler at Bliss Realty Group, 719-851-0310, with any questions.
