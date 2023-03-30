Monarch Community Outreach will hold its annual fundraising raffle drawing April 8.
This year’s raffle has more than a dozen prizes valued at more than $7,000, including a commuter bike from Absolute Bikes, a 2023-24 Monarch Mountain season pass and a two-day, two-night Getaway Package to Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort.
Tickets are available now and cost $2 each or three for $5 and can be purchased at Monarch Mountain, The Outpost in downtown Salida, Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce or from any MCO board member.
MCO hopes to surpass last year’s raffle sales of $8,500 to help even more people, a press release stated.
The drawing will be held at 4 p.m. April 8 at Monarch Mountain.
Winners need not be present at the drawing.
For a complete list of prizes, visit facebook.com/monarchcommunityoutreach.
