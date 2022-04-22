Chaffee County Public Health announced that, after a long interruption during the COVID-19 shut-down, the Front Range Clinic is back on site in Salida offering Medication Assisted Treatment for those struggling with opioid use disorder.
Medication Assisted Treatment, or MAT, works by engaging receptors in the brain, warding off withdrawal symptoms, reducing compulsive drug-seeking behavior and helping people live happy, functional lives, Mike Orrill, special projects coordinator for Chaffee County Public Health, who is spearheading bringing the service to Salida, said in a press release.
Front Range Clinic is Colorado’s largest and most highly accessed network of outpatient addiction treatment centers, Orrill said.
The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St.
It provides these services: buprenorphine/suboxone/sublocade; vivitrol/naltrexone; assessments, counseling and treatment options; and referrals and peer support
Most insurances are accepted, including Medicaid and Medicare. No one will be turned away for financial reasons.
Provider for the service is Dr. Shaun Gogerty, a board-certified emergency room and addiction medicine physician who is the regional medical director for Front Range Clinic. He will travel to Salida each Monday to provide the service.
Appointments and walk-ins are welcome. Call 719-225-8246.
“Those who are challenged with addiction to opioids, whether that be a prescription pain medication, street pills, heroin or some other form of opiate, know how difficult it can be to stop using,” Orrill said. “And the news makes abundantly clear the risks involved. Medication Assisted Treatment opens up the possibility of experiencing life beyond addiction.”
