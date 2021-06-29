The Salida Fire Department announced it has scheduled a full fireworks display for Independence Day on Sunday.
As a safety precaution, Spiral Drive on Tenderfoot Mountain will be closed at the gate to all traffic, including vehicle, bike, walking, etc., on Sunday, a press release stated. Biking trails crossing Spiral Drive also will be closed.
The fireworks will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.
The fire department recommends that those who are sensitive to loud noises or who have pets should prepare accordingly.
For more information contact Dan Distel, Salida Fire Department, at 719-539-2212.
