The Chaffee County Patriots will hold their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church Hall, 118 S. Gunnison Ave. in Buena Vista.
This month’s topic will be “Journalism Today” with guests Jan Wondra of Ark Valley Voice, teacher Reba Jackson with Buena Vista High School, Dan R. of Heart of the Rockies radio, John Emmerling with the Fremont County Crusader and Paul Klee with the Colorado Springs Gazette.
Some of the questions that will be presented to the guests include:
• According to an October Gallup poll, only 36 percent of Americans trust the media. Why do you think that is?
• We live in a 24-hour, technology-driven news cycle. Is that good or bad?
• How does one find the truth in the age of disinformation?
• Is free speech the heart of democracy?
• What is the future of news media?
The audience will have opportunities to ask questions.
