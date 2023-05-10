The Colorado High School Activities Association girls' tennis state championship tournament, scheduled to began Thursday, will start Friday, due to predicted heavy rains.
The 3A tournament, of which Salida High School is part, will take place at Memorial Park and Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs on Friday. The full tournament will return to Memorial Park on Saturday for the final day of play.
