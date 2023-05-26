Leafie June Sammons, 97, of Grand Junction died May 21, 2023.
She was born Sept. 30, 1925, in Ohio City.
She was the oldest of 10 children.
She grew up in Gunnison, graduated from Gunnison High School and attended nursing school in Denver, becoming a registered nurse.
She worked at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction for 45 years as a surgical recovery nurse.
An avid bowler, she also enjoyed fishing and the outdoors.
Friends and family said she was a devoted Catholic who dedicated her life to helping others.
They said she had a great sense of humor and good spirit.
Having no children of her own, she spent her life mothering her younger siblings: Betty, Mary, Edward, Melvin, Nancy, Everett, Wanda, Jimmy and Richard, all of whom preceded her in death.
Friends and family said she liked to say she was “the last Leaf on the tree.”
Her funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. June 1, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Parish in Salida.
Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.