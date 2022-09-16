by Michael A. Rodriguez
Times reporter
The Arkansas Valley Gospel Choir is looking for more people to join their group.
The choir, directed by worship pastor Brandon Chism, will sing music from the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir as well as anthems and choruses from the late 20th century.
“Gospel music has a wide variety of historical underpinnings from both the African American church and gospel revival movements of the late 1800s and early 1900s, when a lot of gospel hymns were written,” Chism said.
Before working as the worship pastor for ClearView Community Church, Chism was assistant music director at The Moody Church in Chicago for 10 years.
“I believe choirs bring added beauty and depth of significance to the church’s corporate worship expressions,” Chism said.
Currently the choir has 35 people already signed up but is hoping to have 50 or 60 people ready for their performances.
Volunteers are required to match pitch in order to join the group; written music will be provided during rehearsals, but the ability to read music is not required.
“One of my philosophies with volunteer-based choirs is strength in numbers,” Chism said. “For those who may be uncomfortable singing in front of people, the more around you the better.”
The group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13, 20, 27 and Nov. 3 before debuting at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at ClearView Church.
Each week of rehearsals the group will focus on a different style of choir with the first week focusing on hymns and composers from the 1500s and 1600s and the last week focusing on the contemporary movement of the 20th century.
Each practice will be accompanied by backup musicians who will add musical elements to each practice and to the final performance such as brass, guitars and drums.
“As I always say with our worship choir here at ClearView, there are two choirs in church worship. Choir No. 1 is the congregation. Choir No. 2 is this smaller, more unique gathering of voices. Whether a simple worship team with a few voices or a larger group like a choir, we work together to present something of more artistic value and musical complexity than the congregation as a whole would be able to do and also bring deeper elements of beauty to church music,” Chism said.
To sign up for the choir, email brandon@clearviewcommunity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.