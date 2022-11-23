While retailers recognized the day after Thanksgiving as Black Friday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites people to celebrate Fresh Air Friday by spending time outdoors. To that end, CPW will offer free entry to all Colorado state parks on Friday.
This year marks the eighth annual Fresh Air Friday event, which encourages people to take some time over the Thanksgiving weekend to create new outdoor memories and live life outside, a CPW press release stated.
To begin planning an outdoor experience, visit the Colorado state park finder at https://cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/Pages/parkMap.aspx or use the free Colorado Trail Explorer (COTREX) mobile app to discover local parks, trail systems and open spaces.
Visitors should be aware that Friday is a state holiday and some park visitor centers may not be open or fully staffed. Enforcement personnel will be patrolling the parks but some visitor services may be limited.
Call the park visitor center in advance for hours, closures or other information.
