The Salida Community Center will be delivering and handing out free Christmas Dinners to people in the Salida area from noon to 2 p.m. Christmas Day at the Salida Community Center, 305 F St.
Organizer Elaine Allemang said the delivery and drive-through event will be handled just like Thanksgiving dinner.
Deliveries will be made to the area for those who can’t make it to the community center.
Volunteer drivers will begin making deliveries at about 10:30.
At noon volunteers will begin to carry meals out to cars in line for pick-up in front of the Community Center.
Drivers are asked to line up on the east side of F Street between Third and Fourth streets.
To ask for a delivery call at 719-539-3351 no later than 5 p.m. Dec. 24, and supply the address and how many meals you would like delivered.
If the answering machine answers, leave your name and number and a volunteer will call back to confirm.
Allemang said, “If you know of anyone that needs a Christmas meal please let them know we want to serve everyone that would like a meal.”
The meal will consist of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, hot roll, cranberry sauce and cobbler.
Allemang said they will answer the phone Christmas Day and if an ordered meal is not delivered by 12:30 p.m. to call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.