Colorado’s first cases of the South African variant of COVID-19, B.1.351, were detected in Chaffee County at Buena Vista Correctional Complex.
The variant strain was detected in two BVCC staff members and one inmate by Colorado State Public Health Laboratory Sunday.
Across the country, 68 cases of this variant have been identified across 17 jurisdictions.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is actively investigating this third outbreak at the facility since the pandemic began.
All those exposed at the correctional complex will be required to complete a 14-day quarantine.
Following the discovery of the South African variant, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Laboratory will sequence all positive specimens from the facility to look for this and other variants.
Originally detected in early October in South Africa, B.1.351, is a considered a variant of concern because it spreads more easily and quickly than other variants, and vaccines may be less effective against it.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes a variant of concern as one that spreads more easily, causes more severe disease, reduces the effectiveness of treatments or vaccines, or is harder to detect using current tests.
Public health continues to advise the public to wear masks, practice physical distancing, wash hands frequently, and get vaccinated when it is their turn.
Early research suggests that the currently authorized vaccines are effective against known variants, though perhaps to varying degrees depending on the strain.
Experts stress that getting vaccinated can provide significant protection against severe illness from COVID-19.
For more information on testing and vaccines in Chaffee County visit chaffecounty.org and click on the red “Coronovirus COVID-19 Infomation” button.
