The Salida Community Center will be holding another food distribution at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The Salida Community Center, 305 F. St., serves the entire Chaffee County area including Salida, Buena Vista, Nathrop, Howard, Cotopaxi, Coaldale and surrounding areas.
Food includes meat, canned goods, fresh vegetables, bread and pastries. The Colorado Central Humanists will also be handing out items such as shampoo, conditioner, lotion and toilet paper.
This month the community center will be working with the Ark Valley Humane Society again to hand out pet food to those in need.
For pet food deliveries, people can call the center at 719-539-3351 or the humane society to get on the list at 719-395-2737.
