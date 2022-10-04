Guidestone Colorado will host its 16th annual Pumpkin Patch & Harvest Festival from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday and again Oct. 14-16 at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50, between Salida and Poncha Springs.
Activities include horse-drawn and tractor-drawn wagon rides to the pumpkin patch, a free pumpkin with each child’s ticket, a straw bale maze, crafts, cider press, drinks and snacks, farmyard friends, farm games, cider press, hand painting and live music.
Tickets are available by advance purchase only, with a maximum of 175 people admitted during each three-hour time period, a press release stated.
Tickets cost $10 per person and are free for kids age 2 and younger. To purchase tickets or to sign up volunteer opportunities at the event, visit www.GuidestoneColorado.org.
The festival will take place regardless of weather, and weather-related refunds will not be available.
Proceeds from the Pumpkin Patch support Guidestone’s Farm to School Program, Colorado Land Link, Farmhands Education Program and the Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center.
For more information about Pumpkin Patch and Guidestone, visit www.GuidestoneColorado.org, call 719-239-0955 or email info@guidestonecolorado.org.
