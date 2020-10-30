During the COVID-19 pandemic entertainment has been limited but The Alpine Orchestra, a community orchestra for the Upper Arkansas Valley, is helping alleviate that situation by offering a virtual, live-streamed ensemble concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 14.
The concert is hosted by Clearview Community Church in Buena Vista and can be found at www.alpineorchestra.org. Click on the Alpine Orchestra Concert link.
The program includes music by Bach, Mozart, Grieg, Debussy, PDQ Bach and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.