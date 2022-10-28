Ark-Valley Humane Society, 701 Gregg Drive in Buena Vista, will welcome the public to Paws for Thanks, an open house event from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 6.
AVHS board members and staff will give guided tours through the shelter, and light refreshments will be provided. Gifts will be available to purchase to benefit AVHS.
“This year we opened our doors again and we’re ready to celebrate. Our open house is an opportunity to come tour the animal shelter and meet our board members and staff team,” AVHS Executive Director Amber van Leuken said in a press release.
AVHS is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday for pet adoptions, pet cremations, stray intake, owner/guardian surrenders and more. AVHS serves all of Chaffee County.
For questions about the open house contact Emy Luebbering at elueberring@ark-valley.org.
