The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board is seeking public input until April 4 to consider recommendations to replace 28 geographic features containing the term “squaw.”
While the process is part of a nationwide federal process, the Colorado board is limiting its consideration to locations within Colorado and invites the public to submit recommendations, a press release stated.
Last year, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland issued a secretarial order, declaring “squaw” a derogatory term and established a federal task force charged with considering replacement names for geographic locations using the term.
Recently, the U.S. Geological Survey published its list of suitable replacement names for the geographic features in the Federal Register and subsequently started a 60-day public comment period.
As part of its process, the federal task force has also initiated a 90-day tribal consultation, already underway.
While the federal task force will conduct its own public comment period, the C board is engaging in the process to submit its own recommendations on replacement names within Colorado.
The board invites the public to suggest names for consideration. Like the federal task force, it will give preference to replacement names submitted by tribes.
Submit suggestions at dnr.colorado.gov/colorado-geographic-naming-advisory-board. Comments can also be emailed to dnr_cgnab@state.co.us or mailed to Colorado Department of Natural Resources, CGNAB Administrator, 1313 Sherman St., Room 718 Denver, CO 80203.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.