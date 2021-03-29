Monarch Mountain will no longer require lift tickets to be pre-purchased for weekends and holidays for the remainder of the season.
With recent snowfall piling up, Monarch extended its season by a week and will now close on April 11.
The traditional closing day festivities, like kayaks on snow, however, won’t take place this year due to the pandemic.
