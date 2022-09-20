Members of the Salida High School volleyball team say they are connecting with each other strongly this season.
Senior Skyler Margos said she expects the team to win a lot more. “We’re connecting and bonding well. I don’t feel intimidated by anyone on the team.”
“As a senior I look forward to cherishing every moment,” Margos said. “It really hits you when it’s done.” The team’s collective goal and mindset involves working hard and working well with each other, she said.
“My goal is to be the ‘hot rock,’” sophomore Caroline Wooddell said, which she said means the person who lifts others up. This team is good at communicating and knowing what they should be doing, she said.
The team chemistry has improved, which Wooddell said the coach emphasizes the importance of. “Playing sports gives you a leadership role. It’s a good atmosphere, and something to look forward to at the end of a tough day,” she said.
This year, all of the defense changed roles, senior Laurin Collins said. She has been in the back as a libero, a back-row defensive specialist, for the last three years, but now is in a hitter position.
“As a senior I have a lot of ambition,” Collins said. “I want to walk away without regrets.”
The team is currently focusing on making sure that when the other team scores, they don’t keep scoring. The team has nicknamed this scenario a “black hole,” sophomore Cece Lengerich said. “When a few points get scored by the other team we get a little out of it mentally,” Wooddell said. “We need to keep our momentum once we get going.”
“If we do get down, we want to snap out of it quickly,” Margos said. She believes confidence is key for the team’s success.
The varsity level is a lot faster paced than junior varsity, sophomore Trinity Bertolino said. “You’re playing some good teams.”
The fact that the Lady Spartan team is young, with a lot of members who haven’t played at the varsity level before, could be a challenge, she said. “The coach pushes us to do our best, and she really wants us to win.”
“We have a young offense and most of us haven’t played on varsity before,” Lengerich said. The team usually knows where the opponent is going to hit, however, she said. “I look forward to seeing where we go as a team, and where we belong in the state.”
