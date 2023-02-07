Republicans meet
Saturday
Organizational meetings for the Chaffee County Republican Central Committee will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave.
Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m.
All Republicans are welcome, according to a press release.
Quilters meet Feb. 13
Monarch Quilters, a group of quilters, textile artists and quilt enthusiasts, will meet Feb. 13 at Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. in Buena Vista.
Social time begins at 9 a.m. and the meeting starts at 9:30 a.m.
Guests are always welcome, a press release stated.
For more information contact Margy Brown at 719-221-1565.
Dunsmore graduates
Afton Dunsmoor of Buena Vista recently graduated from The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota.
Dunsmoor earned a master’s degree in health informatics.
St. Scholastica is a private, independent college established in 1912 and founded in the Catholic Benedictine tradition, according to a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.