Electrical wiring and a blasting cap prompted a phone call to Salida Police and subsequent hazard alert and evacuation via Everbridge of some downtown streets Tuesday.
An individual brought electrical wiring with a blasting cap that he found in the mountains into town in his vehicle, Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said. Due to it being explosive we called the Colorado Springs bomb squad to handle it and they should be here in an hour he said shortly before 2 p.m.
Johnson said it is not a “super dangerous” situation and that no one is in any danger.
“We’ll get it removed and be back to normal within the hour,” he said.
The blasting cap and wire are inside the person’s car and an officer is posted nearby to keep people away from the vehicle.
