To honor Great Sand Dunes National Park and to celebrate being the park’s Gateway Community, Visit Alamosa will launch its third annual, month-long “We Love Our National Park Celebration” on April 1.
Each year in April since 1991, national parks across the country celebrate National Park Week with special programs, events and fee-free days. This year, National Park Week is April 22-30.
Various restaurants, shops and attractions in the Alamosa area will offer Great Sand Dunes-themed specials and displays to show their love for the national park during April, a press release stated.
Great Sand Dunes is also planning events and programs throughout April to align with the campaign.
The month-long celebration will kick off April 7 with a block party on San Juan Avenue in Alamosa. The evening will feature a variety of activities and entertainment for all ages.
Starting at 4 p.m., several Adams State University musical ensembles will perform, and Park Superintendent Andrea Compton will join city and county officials for opening remarks. Great Sand Dunes park rangers and partner organizations will have information tables from 5 to 8 p.m.
Local band the Celtic (K)nots will perform at 6 p.m., and performers from Salida Circus will entertain throughout the evening along Main Street and San Juan Avenue. A free ranger presentation will also be offered at 6 p.m. at the San Luis Valley Museum.
Throughout the month, starting April 7, free ranger programs or activity tables will be offered at the park visitor center on most weekends. Daily programs or activity tables at the park visitor center are planned during National Park Week, April 22-30.
To kick off National Park Week, entrance fees will be waived on April 22, and the park will host a Locals Night Under the Stars event at the park’s outdoor amphitheater from 8-10:30 p.m. This event will feature guest speaker Michael Rymer from the International Dark Sky Association, followed by ranger-guided stargazing and telescope viewing and learning about the impacts of light pollution.
For a full schedule of events during April and more information on Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, visit www.nps.gov/grsa.
