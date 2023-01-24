The results of a hospital employee engagement survey will be the focus topic at the Salida Hospital District board of directors regular meeting starting at 2 p.m. today.
The survey results will be presented by Randy Crews, Heart of the Rockie Regional Medical Center director of human resources.
Under new business the board will consider the capital purchase request of ophthalmology cataract sets.
The board will hear monthly reports form HRRMC Chief of Staff Joshua Visitacion, Vice President of Fiscal Services Lesley Fagerberg and CEO Bob Morasko.
Committee reports will be presented by Dean Edwards (financial), Jeff Post (facilities and strategic planning) and Bill Alderton (HRRMC Foundation).
The board will adjourn to executive session to discuss risk management and grievance reports, property interests and negotiations, provider agreements, including a professional services agreement for Westcliffe, security and personnel.
The board meeting may be accessed via Zoom at https://hrrmc.zoom.us/j/88998883086?pwd=MGZqVFFkUnpCSkFpQ3BNZUptMWVuZz09. Meeting ID: 889 9888 3086. Passcode: 555560.
