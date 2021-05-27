Chaffee County Public Health on Thursday reported a seven-day total of 31 new COVID-19 cases identified in the county.
A third of those, 10 cases, were identified Wednesday.
In the past 14 days 50 cases have been identified in Chaffee County.
The current 14-day positivity rate is 6.38 percent, which is above the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommended 5 percent or lower.
The demographics breakdown for the most recent cases are:
Younger than 18 8
18-29 2
30-39 3
40-49 9
50-59 3
60-69 4
70 and older 1
Male: 13
Female: 18
South end: 13
North end: 11
Unknown: 2
Cases currently hospitalized: 2
The pandemic total number of cases for Chaffee County is 1,232.
Across the state, the pandemic total number of cases of COVID-19 was 540,924 as of Thursday, 6,704 of which resulted in death.
The seven-day moving average of cases was 711 and the positivity rate was 2.88 percent.
To date, 2,533,324 people in Colorado have been fully vaccinated against the virus.
In Chaffee County, 20,045 first and second doses of the vaccines have been administered, making up 53.9 percent of the population.
CDC estimates call for 70 percent or more vaccinated population for herd immunity to the virus.
For information about setting up a vaccination appointment, call Chaffee County Public health at 719-539-4510 or email health@chaffeecounty.org.
