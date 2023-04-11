Salida Schools Arts Council will host its seventh annual Spring Collage Concert fundraiser from 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 14 at Salida High School, 26 Jones Ave.
The communitywide event features artwork by students from kindergarten through 12th grade and performances by band, choir and drama students, according to a press release.
Admission will be by donation at the door. Students will also be selling K-12 art card packs, 6-by-6-inch mini canvases, mugs with student artwork, ceramic soap holders and ceramic jewelry holders, and featured student canvases will be sold through silent bidding. An array of artwork will be available for purchase at a variety of price points.
Money raised at the event will go toward scholarships for seniors who wish to pursue majors or minors in performing or visual arts at the university level.
The high school’s National Art Honor Society will run the event.
