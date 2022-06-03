A new research project is being launched that will assess wildfire risk and survey residents about their perspectives on wildfire risk in several communities in Chaffee and Lake counties.
The Wildfire Research Center and Colorado State Forest Service are leading the project, which will focus on properties and residents in the Shavano Front area and in Leadville, according to a press release.
The project will provide local and state officials with wildfire risk assessments for individual properties in the study area and a better understanding of the perspectives that residents in those areas have about fire and how to reduce their risk.
“This project will provide valuable data to the Colorado State Forest Service and our partners on where to focus our efforts in helping residents prepare for wildfire,” said Adam Moore, supervisory forester in the State Forest Service Salida Field Office.
“It will also help us reach more residents living in fire-prone areas, so they know of their wildfire risk and what they can do to get their homes and properties ready for an inevitable fire.”
A similar project with the Wildfire Research Center research team in the Chalk Creek drainage in Chaffee County helped the State Forest Service reach and educate landowners there about wildfire risk, ultimately helping them reduce their risk.
The Shavano Front is a priority area for wildfire fuels treatments in the Chaffee County’s Community Wildfire Protection Plan, and the State Forest Service is currently working with partners in Lake County to update the wildfire protection plan there.
Residents within the study areas in Chaffee and Lake counties can expect to see mailed surveys this fall.
The project is funded through an award granted by the CU Boulder Outreach Award Committee. The principal investigator on the project is Dr. Hannah Brenkert-Smith and the co-principal investigator is Julia Goolsby, both with the Institute of Behavioral Science at the University of Colorado Boulder. The funding will support field data collection, household survey administration and costs associated with community-wide mailers describing project results and local resource information.
Additional project partners include the Arkansas River Watershed Collaborative and Leadville Fire Department. The Wildfire Research Center team includes federal researchers and wildfire practitioners from U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Geological Survey.
For more information about the project, call the Colorado State Forest Service Salida Field Office at 719-539-2579.
