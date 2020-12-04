Chaffee County Public reported another 20 positive cases of COVID-19 Friday from the latest batches of testing done Monday-Thursday.
Thursday’s batch included 182 pending tests, many of which come from the joint CCPH and Salida Public Schools testing event at Chaffee County Fairgrounds for district families Thursday.
The testing was set up prior to Salida schools planned return to in-person learning after a two week hiatus during which students were on vacation for the week of Thanksgiving and doing remote learning last week.
The concern that families that traveled or could have otherwise been exposed to the virus led to the joint testing event for which results are expected back before school is in session Monday.
Public Health currently data shows 70.5 percent of positive cases reported in the last month are the result of person-to person spread, 24.2 percent from community spread and 5.1 percent from travel outside the county.
