In response to the loss of recycler Angel of Shavano, Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, Chaffee County and associated municipalities and organizations, including the Salida Sustainability Committee, are evaluating alternative recycling options.
GARNA Executive Director, Dominique Naccarato said “GARNA’s research and data analysis, under the direction of Dr. Erica Gift, showed that Angel of Shavano’s recycling service helped keep 1,500 tons of material out of the landfill in 2019. That’s equivalent to 850 mid-sized cars.”
The Chaffee County Landfill has an estimated 90 years left based on its size and current use but could reach its maximum capacity much sooner if as much solid waste and household trash as possible is not diverted.
Take all or some of the following steps to help reduce waste generation in the first place and continue household recycling efforts:
• Purchase items that have minimal to no packaging. By reducing single-use packaging and containers, less waste is placed in the system in the first place.
• Buy local. Support local producers through farmer’s markets and Community Supported Agriculture. For more information visit www.foodshedalliance.com or guidestonecolorado.org.
• Sign up for curbside single-stream pick up.
Options for recycling in Chaffee County still exist. Residents interested in curbside recycling options can reach out to local waste haulers that provide recycling service.
Chaffee County Waste at https://tellercountywaste.com/chaffee-county-waste/ or 719-395-6656 and Waste Management at www.wm.com/colorado or 719-539-6911, both provide curbside recycling and trash pick up at a cost.
Naccarato said, “We’ve heard many inspiring solutions about neighbors teaming up to share the cost of one curbside single-stream recycling bin, and self-monitoring to ensure that their bin remains free from contamination.
“We’ve also heard about homes that can’t receive curbside service (in unincorporated areas of the county) partnering with neighbors to find a place for a recycling dumpster and sharing the service. With solutions like these, we think we’ll actually be able to substantially increase our waste diversion rate, if the community takes advantage of existing services.”
Those who cannot afford curbside pick-up and would like to recycle, or whose area is not served by curbside waste haulers with recycling options, can sign up for one of the upcoming community recycling drop-off events being sponsored by GARNA through support from Chaffee County Waste.
These events were designed to provide Chaffee County residents with recycling drop-off if they cannot access other options right now.
Events are scheduled for:
• Salida — 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at Marvin Park, 900 W. First St. Register at http://bit.ly/GARNA-May 1.
• Buena Vista – 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 21, at Buena Vista Public Works Shop, 755 Gregg Drive. Register at http://bit.ly/GARNA-May 21. Registration for either event costs $1 and is required.
Registrants for these two pilot events can deliver clean No. 1-7 plastics, aluminum, glass and cardboard.
Due to the high interest anticipated for these events, the community is asked to help ensure there is sufficient capacity for households that cannot access the curbside recycling service options.
Chaffee County Waste has donated a 30-yard dumpster for each event day.
Items don’t need to be presorted but must be clean and dry and cannot be in plastic bags.
Volunteers will be on hand to monitor what goes into the recycling bin and prevent contamination.
To volunteer, sign up at the Chaffee County Community Foundation’s Volunteers in Action Chaffee platform at https://www.viachaffee.org/need/detail/?need_id=582749.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.