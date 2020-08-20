140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 14, 1880: It is simply bewildering to visit in one day, as the writer did recently, the mining regions of the north and middle forks of the South Arkansas, Chalk creek, Grizzly and Pomeroy gulches and the headwaters of the Tumitchie river. The busy hum of work was going on up and down all the gulches. The miner’s artillery was constantly on the boom and the boom was echoed and re-echoed from Rocky Mountain to Rocky Mountain. At one moment it was the Hancock lode that boomed the glad roar of development, and as its last echo faded with the far off mountains, a fearful and greater roar went forth to be carried by the echo to the distant San Juan and from peak to peak of our whole country. This was the boom of the Garfield lode and it equalled the artillery of Heaven.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 20, 1920: J.W. Hallock fished for several hours Wednesday with a broken arm, before sending for the doctor. He caught twenty-eight fish with his left hand while the right was in a sling.
Mr. Hallock and wife, H.E. Snyder, of Denver and Mrs. R.I. Hallock went up to Mears in a car. Mr. Hallock was cranking the car when it backfired and snapped a bone in his forearm. The pain lasted an hour and Mr. Hallock believed it was only sprained. He put the arm in a sling and went on with the day’s sport, waiting until he arrived in Salida before he visited the doctor.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 21, 1945: Veterans of World War II who are farmers are eligible for farm ownership loans from the Farm Security Administration through special funds made available by Congress for the 1945-46 fiscal year, says J. Russell Purse, FSA Supervisor for Chaffee, Park, Lake & Summit Counties.
Mr. Purse said that FSA’s farm ownership program has been widely expanded by a loan authorization of $25,000,000 ear-marked for veterans only, and with a like sum set aside for non-veteran loans.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 21, 1970: Frank Galbreath always heard that lightning never strikes twice in the same spot.
“But don’t believe it.”
Galbreath, the operator of the Oriental service station, was calmly watching the rain yesterday afternoon when lightning struck the second time in his memory.
“It hit a light socket on the outside and came in.”
“Suddenly, he said,” there was this fireball, a kind of bluish-green one, about so big.” He indicated a ball about six inches in diameter.
Galbreath said that the whole station glowed with St. Emo’s fire a few moments after the lightning struck.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 22, 1995: As Aspen announced they will crest the $50 mark for a one-day pass, Monarch Ski Area is still planning to offer skiing at one of the more reasonable rates in the state.
A full day pass at Monarch during the peak season (Dec. 16 to March 31) will cost $31 for an adult, a two-dollar increase from last year but still far below the state average of about $40.
