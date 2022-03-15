Chaffee County commissioners will consider ratification of filing a statement of opposition in a Water Court case concerning the Acequia Ditch during their meeting at 9 a.m. today.
The meeting will be conducted via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://www.chaffeecounty.org/.
Commissioners will adjourn to executive session to receive legal advice from water counsel on specific legal questions involving the case; water attorney Steve Bushong, Special Counsel Jenny Davis, County Attorney Daniel Tom, County Administrator Bob Christiansen and Finance Director Dan Short may attend.
Commissioners will also receive legal advice from water counsel on specific legal questions involving another Water Court case regarding the Triview Metropolitan District; water attorney David Shohet, Davis, Tom, Christiansen and Short may attend.
In regular business commissioners will consider the Holmes-Young boundary line adjustment for property at 10301 River Bend Road.
They will consider the Timber Creek Ranch conservation subdivision for property at 8268 CR 160.
The county land use code update will also be discussed.
Under the consent agenda commissioners will consider:
• Approval of an intergovernmental agreement with Buena Vista regarding Colorado Source Water Protection Area.
• Acknowledgment of the County Veterans Service officer’s monthly report and certification of pay for February.
• Acknowledgement of the Chaffee County sheriff’s report for February.
• Approval of a resolution upholding a staff decision denying an application for a short-term rental license for property at 13500 CR 220.
• Acknowledgement of the county treasurer’s reports for February.
• Approval of the Standtec project management of 971 Tunnel Project contract change order.
• Approval of a contract with Solvista Health for mental health services at the Chaffee County Detention Center.
• Action related to a Colorado Department of Transportation request for a statement of legal sufficiency for Cottonwood Pass Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.