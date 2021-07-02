It’s an understatement to say that last year brought about a lot of changes. Changes in the way we work, the way we care for our families and the way we spend time with our friends. Although at the forefront of our minds through it all, health and wellbeing may have taken a back burner to other stresses and challenges.
With the ever-changing social climate during the COVID-19 pandemic, it was easy to be swept into our new realities, trying to go through the daily motions with some normalcy. The pandemic led to some significant delays in access to healthcare; we saw many elective procedures and surgeries postponed or canceled, post-surgical rehabilitation put off and a substantial decline in preventative cancer screenings nationwide.
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center re-established all services late last year, and with caution in mind it may be a good time to see your doctor and take care of your regular preventative healthcare appointments.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that women should begin Pap smear tests – the main test to detect cervical cancer – at age 21. As long as these test results come back normal (negative), your doctor may recommend that you do not need to return for a test for another three years. The CDC also recommends regular mammograms for breast cancer prevention and early detection in women older than 40.
At HRRMC, we have a grant-funded program from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment called the Women’s Wellness Connection. The program offers free cervical cancer screenings/Pap smear tests and breast cancer screenings/mammograms to qualifying women.
Eligible participants are women between the ages of 21 and 64 years old, living within a specific income level and are uninsured or underinsured. Funding for these screenings is available for women living in Chaffee, Custer, Lake, Western Fremont, Park and Saguache counties.
The Women’s Wellness Connection program creates awareness and access to preventative health and cancer screenings. Our service region is geographically isolated, which can create barriers to women accessing annual care. Transport, fear and even some things as common as forms of identification are some of the most common barriers women in our area face.
Insurance coverage and cost can create additional obstacles, as can not having an idea of where to start. This program works to support women financially and emotionally to access these critical appointments and a navigator to help them through what can at times be a complex process.
Access points in rural areas are key to success so that the program is far-reaching to those who need it. HRRMC outlying clinics that provide these women’s health screenings are the Salida Health Center in Salida, the HRRMC Buena Vista Health Center in Buena Vista, the Custer County Health Center in Westcliffe and the Saguache Health Center in Saguache.
Women may fear the outcome of such tests so much that they don’t even start the process of having them completed. Talk with your family and friends about your trepidations, have a support person work with you through the process, and find resources on our website at hrrmc.com. After all, prevention is powerful.
Melanie Critelli is the Women’s Wellness Connection community health coordinator at HRRMC. For questions about the enrollment process or to talk with someone directly, contact Critelli at melanie.critelli@hrrmc.net or 719-530-1065.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.