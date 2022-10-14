The Chaffee Housing Authority is seeking community input at a pop-up exhibit that will be available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today in the lobby at the Palace Hotel, 204 N. F St.
The installation, designed and created by CivicBrand, illustrates the local housing crisis through data and stories, demonstrates a possible future for the community if no action is taken and outlines the Chaffee Housing Authority’s strategic plan. At the center of this effort is an opportunity to engage in community budgeting and tenant prioritization policies, a press release stated.
Guests are invited to visit the pop-up exhibit, learn more from the displays, discuss insights with one another and use the tablets provided on site to offer input on the housing authority’s future budgeting priorities, including rental subsidies, housing development and operations, as well as advocacy.
In additions guests can participate in a scenario where they must fill a limited number of housing units with tenants from a very full waiting list. They can prioritize households with children in them, local workforce, households containing older adults, people who are experiencing homelessness and more.
