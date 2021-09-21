by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
The 32nd annual Colorado Grand classic car rally made a pit stop in Salida Friday after crossing Monarch Pass traveling from Grand Junction to Leadville.
Salida Rotary Club set up tables and chairs in Thonhoff Park and provided a meal catered by Kalamatapit’s Michelle Gapp.
About 300 participants relaxed under the trees to the music of Chapman stick artist David Tipton as car enthusiasts wandered the perimeter of the park admiring 136 classic and rare cars.
For many drivers this was not their first Colorado Grand.
Freelance journalist Stefan Grundhoff of Munich, Germany, who drove the newest car in the rally, a 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SL Roadster, said he participated about 11 years ago.
The car Grundhoff was driving was loaned out by Mercedes-Benz to be driven in the Grand.
The Grand is a family affair for the Bollendonks of Littleton.
Bill Bollendonk drove a 1937 MG TA with co-driver Alan Magnuson of Centennial, while his son Greg and grandson Chip drove a 1935 MG K3/KN.
Bill said he has been interested in cars since he was a “tiny, tiny person.”
“It’s always been my love, except for my wife,” he said.
He said the drive over Monarch Pass was good in the 84-year-old machine.
“It does fine. It runs very, very well,” he said.
His 1937 MG has been in the Grand 13 times and the 1935 MG had driven the rally four times.
Don Shires, who is responsible for eligibility, logistics and serves as charity chairman for the Colorado Grand, rode in a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing for the rally.
“It’s pretty neat that we get to do this and then we’ll give away, probably this year between $400,000 and $500,000.”
He said of the approximately 50 grant applications they receive from nonprofits along their route, about half will be funded. Salida will receive a scholarship and Shires expects applications from three to four local charities as well.
A 2019 Colorado Grand scholarship of $8,500 went to Madison Patch, who is now attending University of Colorado-Colorado Springs pursuing a degree in chemistry.
